Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav; check out how the list of the top wicket-takers stands after the RR vs DC match

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The ongoing Indian Premier League is offering exciting matches one after another, with bowlers playing a major role in shaping each match. Purple Cap is awarded to the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) every season. Let's look at the top 10 contenders after the Royal Challengers (RR) vs Delhi Capitals (MI) match on March 28.

Also Read: RCB vs KKR IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details and more The bowler leading the list has taken six wickets so far. Except for the top spot, all other bowlers on the list have taken three wickets each so far. Speaking of the top spot, Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman, playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), holds the top spot with 6 wickets (59 runs in 8 overs). Another CSK player who is on the top 10 list is Deepak Chahar at number 8 (65 runs in 8 overs).

Also Read: Sunrisers Hyderabad thrash MI to clinch highest total in IPL history: Here are 5 top scorers In the top 5 list, Punjab Kings' (PBKS) Harpreet Brar (27 runs in 7 overs) and Kagiso Rabada (59 runs in 8 overs) are ranked at number 2 and 5, respectively. Kagiso Rabada dropped from number 4 to number 5. Taking the number 4 spot is Rajasthan Royal's Yuzvendra Chahal (44 runs in 6 overs), who joined the list after yesterday's IPL match against RR vs DC IPL. Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians holds the number 3 position with 50 runs in 8 overs.

Also Read: List of Purple Cap winners yearwise 2008-2023: Leading IPL wicket-takers over the years; Bravo, Mohammed Shami and more Another player joining the list at number 6 is Kuldeep Yadav from Delhi Capitals, with 61 runs in 8 overs. T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad slipped from number 5 to number 7 after conceding 32 runs in 4 overs. Harshit Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders also dropped in the rankings, moving from number 7 to number 9, having conceded 33 runs in 4 overs. Sunrisers Hyderabad's Pat Cummins (67 runs in 8 overs) also slipped from number 8 to number 10.

