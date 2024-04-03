Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mayank Yadav has made his entry into the second spot after the RCB vs LSG match. Let's take a look at the top wicket-takers

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on April 2 influenced the list of the tournament's Top 10 wicket-takers so far. Purple Cap is awarded to the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) every season. Let’s take a look at which bowlers are in the Top 10 after the RCB vs LSG IPL clash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After yesterday's clash, Mayank Yadav (6 wickets, 41 runs in 8 overs), with his remarkable performance, made an entry into the Purple cap list. Taking the second spot, Mayank Yadav's pace in the RCB vs LSG match yesterday clinched a thumping 28-run victory at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Yadav took three wickets, two of Australian power-hitting duo Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green.

Returning to the Purple Cap list, CSK's Mustafizur Rahman (7 wickets, 106 runs in 12 overs) still holds the top spot. Standing at number 3 is Rajasthan Royals Yuzvendra Chahal, who has taken 6 wickets so far, with 55 runs in 10 overs. Gujarat Titans (GT) Mohit Sharma has moved to number 4. He has taken 6 wickets so far while giving away 93 runs in 12 overs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Capitals Khaleel Ahmed is in the Top 5 of the Purple list. Khaleel, the Player of the Match in the DC vs CSK clash, is at number 5 with 88 runs in 12 overs. Another Rajasthan Royals bowler, Trent Boult, who was the Player of the Match in the MI vs RR game, is at number 6 with 5 wickets while conceding 86 runs in 11 overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have one bowler in the Top 10 in this IPL tournament. With 5 wickets and 72 runs in 8 overs, Harshit Rana is at number 7. The third RR bowler in the list is Nandre Burger, with 5 wickets, 91 runs in 10 overs. He is currently at number 8. RCB's Glenn Maxwell is placed at number 9 with 4 wickets and 59 runs in 8 overs. Taking the 10th spot is Matheesha Pathirana, with 4 wickets and 60 runs in 8 overs.

