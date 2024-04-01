Active Stocks
Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohit Sharma and more; check out the top wicket-takers after DC vs CSK match

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman, Mohit Sharma and more; check out Top 10 wicket-takers in the tournament after the DC vs CSK match.

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers' Hyderabad's Washington Sundar during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)Premium
Purple Cap IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans' Mohit Sharma celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers' Hyderabad's Washington Sundar during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 31 changed a lot in the list of Top 10 wicket-takers in the tournament so far. As the highest run-getter in the tournament gets the Orange Cap, the Purple Cap goes to the highest wicket-taker. Let’s take a look at who the Top 10 contenders are after the DC vs CSK match.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Best moments of Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

CSK have two bowlers on the list. Matheesha Pathirana (4 wickets, 60 runs in 8 overs) is at number 5. Mustafizur Rahman (7 wickets, 106 runs in 12 overs) still holds the top spot. DC now have a new entry in the Top 10. Khaleel Ahmed, the Player of the Match in the DC vs CSK game, is at number 3 with 88 runs in 12 overs.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have three bowlers in the Top 10. Arshdeep Singh (4 wickets, 98 runs in 10.2 overs) is at number 10. Sam Curran (4 wickets, 68 runs in 8 overs) is at number 8 while Kagiso Rabada (4 wickets, 97 runs in 12 overs) is at number 7. Harpreet Brar is no longer a part of Top 10 at the moment.

Also Read: Dhoni fans can't keep calm as DC vs CSK match brings back vintage Mahi

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) now have two bowlers among the Top 10 in the IPL tournament. Andre Russell is at number 9. He has taken 4 wickets so far while conceding 54 off 6 overs. Harshit Rana is at number 4 with 5 wickets so far while giving away 72 runs in 8 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have one bowler in the Top 10 list now. Skipper Pat Cumming, with 4 wickets while conceding 95 runs in 12 overs, is at number 6. 

Also Read: Today's IPL Match: MI vs RR; who’ll win Mumbai vs Rajasthan match?

Gujarat Titans (GT) have stormed into the Purple Cap list as Mohit Sharma is at number 2. He has taken 6 wickets so far while giving away 93 runs in 12 overs.

Published: 01 Apr 2024, 07:49 AM IST
