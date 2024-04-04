Purple Cap IPL 2024: After the KKR vs DC match, Andre Russell enters at number 9. Mustafizur Rahman of CSK holds the top spot, followed by Mayank Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 3 influenced the list of the tournament's Top 10 wicket-takers so far. The Purple Cap is awarded to the highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL) every season. Let's take a look at which bowlers are in the Top 10 after the KKR vs DC IPL clash.

After yesterday's match between Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals, Andre Russell has made an entry in the Top 10 list. He is currently placed at number 9 with 5 wickets and 68 runs in 7 overs. Furthermore, the all-rounder Andre Russell also completed 200 sixes in the history of the IPL during the IPL 2024 clash between KKR and DC.

Returning to the Purple Cap, CSK's Mustafizur Rahman continues to hold the top spot in the Top wicket-takers list. He has taken 7 wickets and conceded 106 runs in 12 overs. Mayank Yadav is in the second position with 6 wickets, 41 runs in 8 overs. After the remarkable match between RCB vs LSG on April 2, Mayank Yadav made an entry into the top 10 of the Purple cap list.

Yuzvendra Chahal of the Rajasthan Royals, with 6 wickets, 55 runs in 10 overs, is ranked third. Meanwhile, Mohit Sharma of the Gujarat Titans (GT) holds the fourth position, having taken 6 wickets while conceding 93 runs in 12 overs.

Khaleel Ahmed of Delhi Capitals retains the fifth position in the Purple list. Though his rank remains the same, his figures after yesterday's match are 6 wickets, 131 runs in 16 overs.

Rajasthan Royals bowler Trent Boult is at number 6 with 5 wickets while conceding 86 runs in 11 overs. The KKR bowler Harshit Rana is ranked seventh in the Top 10 for this IPL tournament, having taken 5 wickets and conceded 72 runs in 8 overs.

After Chahal and Boult, the third RR bowler in the list is Nandre Burger, with 5 wickets, 91 runs in 10 overs. He is currently placed at number 8. RCB's Glenn Maxwell dropped one place down from the ninth to the tenth position after Andre Russell made an entry into the Purple list. Andre Russell is at number 9 with 4 wickets, 59 runs in 8 overs.

