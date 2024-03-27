Purple Cap IPL 2024: Veterans Mustafizur Rahman and Jasprit Bumrah are ruling the list at the moment.

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The list of the highest wicket-takers in the tournament is out. From promising newcomers to seasoned pacers, the list comprises diverse range of talents. Let’s take a look at what the list holds after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match on March 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Orange Cap IPL 2024: Virat Kohli to Shivam Dube, check out the top run scorers after CSK vs GT match Interestingly, except for the one who has claimed the top spot, all other bowlers in the list have secured three wickets each thus far. Among the top 10 wicket-takers, Punjab Kings (PBKS) boasts three bowlers. Harshal Patel (92 runs in 8 overs) occupies the 10th spot, Kagiso Rabada (59 runs in 8 overs) ranks 4th, and Harpreet Brar (27 runs in 7 overs) also makes the list.

Gujarat Titans (GT) contribute two bowlers to the list. Spencer Johnson (60 runs in 6 overs) holds the 9th position, while Mohit Sharma (68 runs in 8 overs) stands at 8th place. Additionally, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) feature Harshit Rana at 7th place. Rana, who played a pivotal role in KKR's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has conceded 33 runs in 4 overs thus far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: ‘Tiger zinda hai’: MS Dhoni’s catch sets Chepauk on fire CSK features two bowlers on the list. Deepak Chahar (65 runs in 8 overs) occupies the 6th position, while Mustafizur Rahman (59 runs in 8 overs) leads the list with 6 wickets to his name. T Natarajan (32 runs in 4 overs) represents SRH at number 5.

Jasprit Bumrah is back Mumbai Indians, which had a disappointing outing in their first game, have Jasprit Bumrah at number 2. The ace pacer, who did not get the chance to open the bowling attack for MI, was eventually called by skipper Hardik Pandya. He gave away 14 runs in 3 overs to claim 3 wickets in that game. Bumrah missed the last IPL season due to injury.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from iplt20.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

