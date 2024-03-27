Hello User
Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman to Jasprit Bumrah, check out the top wicket-takers after CSK vs GT match

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman to Jasprit Bumrah, check out the top wicket-takers after CSK vs GT match

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Veterans Mustafizur Rahman and Jasprit Bumrah are ruling the list at the moment.

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman is leading with 6 wickets (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP)

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The list of the highest wicket-takers in the tournament is out. From promising newcomers to seasoned pacers, the list comprises diverse range of talents. Let’s take a look at what the list holds after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match on March 26.

Interestingly, except for the one who has claimed the top spot, all other bowlers in the list have secured three wickets each thus far. Among the top 10 wicket-takers, Punjab Kings (PBKS) boasts three bowlers. Harshal Patel (92 runs in 8 overs) occupies the 10th spot, Kagiso Rabada (59 runs in 8 overs) ranks 4th, and Harpreet Brar (27 runs in 7 overs) also makes the list.

Gujarat Titans (GT) contribute two bowlers to the list. Spencer Johnson (60 runs in 6 overs) holds the 9th position, while Mohit Sharma (68 runs in 8 overs) stands at 8th place. Additionally, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) feature Harshit Rana at 7th place. Rana, who played a pivotal role in KKR's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has conceded 33 runs in 4 overs thus far.

Also Read: ‘Tiger zinda hai’: MS Dhoni’s catch sets Chepauk on fire

CSK features two bowlers on the list. Deepak Chahar (65 runs in 8 overs) occupies the 6th position, while Mustafizur Rahman (59 runs in 8 overs) leads the list with 6 wickets to his name. T Natarajan (32 runs in 4 overs) represents SRH at number 5.

Jasprit Bumrah is back

Mumbai Indians, which had a disappointing outing in their first game, have Jasprit Bumrah at number 2. The ace pacer, who did not get the chance to open the bowling attack for MI, was eventually called by skipper Hardik Pandya. He gave away 14 runs in 3 overs to claim 3 wickets in that game. Bumrah missed the last IPL season due to injury.

Disclosure: Numbers have been sourced from iplt20.com

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
