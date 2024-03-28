Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman to Jasprit Bumrah, check out how the list of the top wicket-takers stands after the SRH vs MI match

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The tournament is offering exciting matches one after another, with bowlers playing a major role in shaping each game. The Purple Cap goes to the highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Let’s look at the Top 10 contenders after the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The top name in the list has claimed 6 wickets so far, while every other bowler has taken 3 wickets each so far.

On March 27, SRH put up the highest score in IPL history against Mumbai. Hyderabad now have two bowlers in the Top 10 list. Pat Cummins (67 runs in 8 overs) is at number 8, while T Natarajan (32 runs in 4 overs) is at number 5. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mumbai Indians bowlers had a disappointing night against Hyderabad. All of them went for plenty, except Jasprit Bumrah, who kept the sanity intact in a crazy game by giving away 36 runs in 4 overs. However, he failed to take any wickets in the IPL match. He is now at number 3 with 50 runs in 8 overs.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have two bowlers on the list. Spencer Johnson (60 runs in 6 overs) is at number 10, and Mohit Sharma (68 runs in 8 overs) is at number 9. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have Harshit Rana at number 7. The hero of KKR’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has given 33 runs in 4 overs so far.

Also Read: RR vs DC IPL 2024: When and where to watch, live streaming details and more Punjab Kings (PBKS) have two bowlers in the Top 10 wicket-takers so far. Kagiso Rabada (59 runs in 8 overs) is at number 4, and Harpreet Brar (27 runs in 7 overs) is at number 2 since Bumrah gave away more runs in the Hyderabad match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CSK have two bowlers on the list. Deepak Chahar (65 runs in 8 overs) is at number 6. Mustafizur Rahman (59 runs in 8 overs) holds the top spot. The Bangladeshi pacer has claimed 6 wickets so far.

