Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman to Kagiso Rabada, check top wicket takers after LSG vs PBKS clash
Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman has continued to be on top of the wicket takers list while Kagiso Rabada has jumped to 3rd position and Sam Curran has gone up to the 4th spot.
Purple Cap IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Capitals cruised to a 21-run win over Punjab Kings at the Ekana City Stadium in Lucknow. Saturday's clash saw plenty of great performances with the ball and a number of changes in the wicket-takers' charts.
