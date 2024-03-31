Purple Cap IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Capitals cruised to a 21-run win over Punjab Kings at the Ekana City Stadium in Lucknow. Saturday's clash saw plenty of great performances with the ball and a number of changes in the wicket-takers' charts.

Top wicket takers in IPL 2024:

1) Mustafizur Rahman:

With 6 wickets in 2 matches so far, Mustafizur Rahman is currently wearing the prestigious purple cap. At an economy rate of 7.38 and an average of 9.83, the left-handed pacer has been instrumental in Chennai Super Kings' success this season.

2) Harshit Rana (KKR):

The 22-year-old pacer has spearheaded Kolkata Knight Riders' pace attack with a mix of aggression and bowling, depending on the situation. Rana has taken 5 wickets in the two matches so far at an economy rate of 9 and an average of 14.4.

3) Kagiso Rabada (PBKS):

The South African pacer has led the Punjab Kings bowling line-up for the past couple of seasons, troubling the batsmen with his swinging deliveries bowled at good pace. Rabada has taken 4 wickets so far this season at an average of 24.25 and an economy rate of just 8.

4) Sam Curran (PBKS):

Sam Curran has been one of the best all-rounders of the season so far, finding himself in both the Orange cap and wicket-takers lists. The left-handed Englishman took 3 crucial wickets against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday to take his tally to 4. Curran has bowled 48 deliveries at an economy rate of 8.5 an hour and an average of 17 so far this season.

5) Andre Russel (KKR):

Apart from reigning terror at the bottom of the order for Kolkata Knight Riders, Andre Russell has also made his presence felt with the ball this IPL season. The Caribbean all-rounder has taken 4 wickets at an average of 13.5 and an economy rate of 9 this season.

