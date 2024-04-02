Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman, Yuzvendra Chahal and more; check out the top wicket-takers after MI vs RR match

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Mustafizur Rahman, Yuzvendra Chahal and more; check out the top wicket-takers after MI vs RR match

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal has stormed into the Top 10 after the Mumbai Indian (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match. Let's take a look

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' Yuzvendra Chahal has stormed into the Top 10 and is giving tough fight to Mustafizur Rahman for the top spot. (ANI Photo)

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 1 influenced the list of Top 10 wicket-takers in the tournament so far.

While the Orange Cap (currently claimed by RR’s Riyan Parag) goes to the highest run-getter in the tournament, the highest wicket-taker gets the Purple Cap. Let’s take a look at which bowlers are in the Top 10 after the MI vs RR IPL match.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) now have just one bowler in the Top 10. Kagiso Rabada (4 wickets, 97 runs in 12 overs) is at number 10. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), too, have one bowler in the Top 10 list now. Skipper Pat Cumming, with 4 wickets while conceding 95 runs in 12 overs, is at number 9.

Also Read: Orange Cap IPL 2024: Riyan Parag jumps to top spot, Virat Kohli slides to 2nd place

CSK have two bowlers on the list. Matheesha Pathirana (4 wickets, 60 runs in 8 overs) is at number 8. Mustafizur Rahman (7 wickets, 106 runs in 12 overs) has been holding the top spot for a long time now.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) now have one bowler among the Top 10 in this IPL tournament. Harshit Rana, with 5 wickets while giving away 72 runs in 8 overs, is at number 6.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Best moments of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match

DC now have Khaleel Ahmed in the Top 10. The Player of the Match in the DC vs CSK game is at number 4 with 88 runs in 12 overs. Gujarat Titans (GT) have Mohit Sharma at number 3. He has taken 6 wickets so far while giving away 93 runs in 12 overs.

Rajasthan bowlers have been away from the Top 10 list. After an impressive performance against Mumbai, three RR bowlers are now in the Top 10. Nandre Burger (5 wickets, 91 runs in 10 overs) is at number 7. Trent Boult, the Player of the Match in the MI vs RR game, is at number 5 with 5 wickets while conceding 86 runs in 11 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal storms into Top 10

Yuzvendra Chahal has stormed into the Top 10 and claimed the number 2 spot. He has taken 6 wickets so far, with 55 runs in 10 overs, and is giving a tough competition to Mustafizur for the top spot.

Also Read: IPL Points Table 2024: Rajasthan on top, Chennai slip to third spot. Check updated list after MI vs RR clash

While the CSK bowler has an economy rate of 8.83, Chahal has 5.50. Mustafizur’s average (number of runs conceded per wicket) is 15.14, while Yuzi’s average stands at 9.16.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!