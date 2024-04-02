Purple Cap IPL 2024: Yuzvendra Chahal has stormed into the Top 10 after the Mumbai Indian (MI) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match. Let's take a look

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 1 influenced the list of Top 10 wicket-takers in the tournament so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the Orange Cap (currently claimed by RR’s Riyan Parag) goes to the highest run-getter in the tournament, the highest wicket-taker gets the Purple Cap. Let’s take a look at which bowlers are in the Top 10 after the MI vs RR IPL match.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) now have just one bowler in the Top 10. Kagiso Rabada (4 wickets, 97 runs in 12 overs) is at number 10. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), too, have one bowler in the Top 10 list now. Skipper Pat Cumming, with 4 wickets while conceding 95 runs in 12 overs, is at number 9.

CSK have two bowlers on the list. Matheesha Pathirana (4 wickets, 60 runs in 8 overs) is at number 8. Mustafizur Rahman (7 wickets, 106 runs in 12 overs) has been holding the top spot for a long time now.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) now have one bowler among the Top 10 in this IPL tournament. Harshit Rana, with 5 wickets while giving away 72 runs in 8 overs, is at number 6.

DC now have Khaleel Ahmed in the Top 10. The Player of the Match in the DC vs CSK game is at number 4 with 88 runs in 12 overs. Gujarat Titans (GT) have Mohit Sharma at number 3. He has taken 6 wickets so far while giving away 93 runs in 12 overs.

Rajasthan bowlers have been away from the Top 10 list. After an impressive performance against Mumbai, three RR bowlers are now in the Top 10. Nandre Burger (5 wickets, 91 runs in 10 overs) is at number 7. Trent Boult, the Player of the Match in the MI vs RR game, is at number 5 with 5 wickets while conceding 86 runs in 11 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal storms into Top 10 Yuzvendra Chahal has stormed into the Top 10 and claimed the number 2 spot. He has taken 6 wickets so far, with 55 runs in 10 overs, and is giving a tough competition to Mustafizur for the top spot.

While the CSK bowler has an economy rate of 8.83, Chahal has 5.50. Mustafizur's average (number of runs conceded per wicket) is 15.14, while Yuzi's average stands at 9.16.

