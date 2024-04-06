Purple Cap IPL 2024: From Mayank Yadav to Mohit Sharma; Check out the top wicket-takers in the tournament so far
Purple Cap IPL 2024: SRH skipper Pat Cummins made a re-entry into the Top 10 list of wicket-takers. Gujarat Titans (GT) have Mohit Sharma at number 1. He has taken 7 wickets so far while giving away 131 runs in 16 overs. Mohit won the Purple Cap in 2014 when he played for CSK.
Purple Cap IPL 2024: The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5 saw the re-entry of Pat Cummins in the Purple Cap tally. As the Orange Cap (currently claimed by Virat Kohli) goes to the highest run-getter in the tournament, the highest wicket-taker gets the Purple Cap. Let’s take a look at who are in the Top 10 after the SRH vs CSK match.