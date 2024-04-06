Active Stocks
Fri Apr 05 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 163.35 -0.03%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,549.40 1.41%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 427.85 1.21%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,012.15 0.48%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 354.40 -0.10%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Purple Cap IPL 2024: From Mayank Yadav to Mohit Sharma; Check out the top wicket-takers in the tournament so far
BackBack

Purple Cap IPL 2024: From Mayank Yadav to Mohit Sharma; Check out the top wicket-takers in the tournament so far

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Purple Cap IPL 2024: SRH skipper Pat Cummins made a re-entry into the Top 10 list of wicket-takers. Gujarat Titans (GT) have Mohit Sharma at number 1. He has taken 7 wickets so far while giving away 131 runs in 16 overs. Mohit won the Purple Cap in 2014 when he played for CSK.

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket during the match against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo) (SunRisers Hyderabad Twitter)Premium
Purple Cap IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket during the match against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo) (SunRisers Hyderabad Twitter)

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5 saw the re-entry of Pat Cummins in the Purple Cap tally. As the Orange Cap (currently claimed by Virat Kohli) goes to the highest run-getter in the tournament, the highest wicket-taker gets the Purple Cap. Let’s take a look at who are in the Top 10 after the SRH vs CSK match.

The SRH vs CSK match was heavily dominated by batters. However, the Hyderabad skipper took 1 wicket while giving away 29 runs in 4 overs. Now, Cummins stands at number 7 with 5 wickets while conceding 124 runs in 16 overs so far.

Also Read: IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) climb up after win against Chennai

Three Rajasthan bowlers are now in the Top 10. Nandre Burger (5 wickets, 91 runs in 10 overs) is at number 9. Trent Boult, the Player of the Match in Rajasthan’s last game against Mumbai, is at number 8 with 5 wickets while conceding 86 runs in 11 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 6 wickets so far, with 55 runs in 10 overs. The winner of the Purple Cap 2022 is at number 4.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) now have only one bowler among the Top 10 in this IPL tournament. Harshit Rana, with 5 wickets while giving away 72 runs in 8 overs, is at number 9.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Best moments of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings

Punjab have Kagiso Rabada (6 wickets, 141 runs in 16 overs) at number 6. Rabada won the Purple Cap in 2020. Delhi Capitals (DC) have Khaleel Ahmed at number 5. He has taken 6 wickets, with 131 runs in 16 overs.

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top wicket-takers after SRH vs CSK match
View Full Image
Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top wicket-takers after SRH vs CSK match

Purple Cap: Top 3 bowlers

The Top 3 bowlers remain unchanged after the Hyderabad vs Chennai match. Mayank Yadav at number 3. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer has taken 6 wickets so far while giving away 41 runs in 8 overs. CSK’s Mustafizur Rahman (7 wickets, 106 runs in 12 overs) at number 2. He did not play the SRH vs CSK match.

Also Read: Fans seen sleeping outside Jaipur stadium at 3am for RCB vs RR match tickets

Gujarat Titans (GT) have Mohit Sharma at number 1. He has taken 7 wickets so far while giving away 131 runs in 16 overs. Mohit won the Purple Cap in 2014 when he played for CSK.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 06 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App