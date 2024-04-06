Purple Cap IPL 2024: SRH skipper Pat Cummins made a re-entry into the Top 10 list of wicket-takers. Gujarat Titans (GT) have Mohit Sharma at number 1. He has taken 7 wickets so far while giving away 131 runs in 16 overs. Mohit won the Purple Cap in 2014 when he played for CSK.

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5 saw the re-entry of Pat Cummins in the Purple Cap tally. As the Orange Cap (currently claimed by Virat Kohli) goes to the highest run-getter in the tournament, the highest wicket-taker gets the Purple Cap. Let’s take a look at who are in the Top 10 after the SRH vs CSK match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The SRH vs CSK match was heavily dominated by batters. However, the Hyderabad skipper took 1 wicket while giving away 29 runs in 4 overs. Now, Cummins stands at number 7 with 5 wickets while conceding 124 runs in 16 overs so far.

Also Read: IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) climb up after win against Chennai Three Rajasthan bowlers are now in the Top 10. Nandre Burger (5 wickets, 91 runs in 10 overs) is at number 9. Trent Boult, the Player of the Match in Rajasthan’s last game against Mumbai, is at number 8 with 5 wickets while conceding 86 runs in 11 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 6 wickets so far, with 55 runs in 10 overs. The winner of the Purple Cap 2022 is at number 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) now have only one bowler among the Top 10 in this IPL tournament. Harshit Rana, with 5 wickets while giving away 72 runs in 8 overs, is at number 9.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Best moments of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings Punjab have Kagiso Rabada (6 wickets, 141 runs in 16 overs) at number 6. Rabada won the Purple Cap in 2020. Delhi Capitals (DC) have Khaleel Ahmed at number 5. He has taken 6 wickets, with 131 runs in 16 overs.

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top wicket-takers after SRH vs CSK match

Purple Cap: Top 3 bowlers The Top 3 bowlers remain unchanged after the Hyderabad vs Chennai match. Mayank Yadav at number 3. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer has taken 6 wickets so far while giving away 41 runs in 8 overs. CSK’s Mustafizur Rahman (7 wickets, 106 runs in 12 overs) at number 2. He did not play the SRH vs CSK match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Fans seen sleeping outside Jaipur stadium at 3am for RCB vs RR match tickets Gujarat Titans (GT) have Mohit Sharma at number 1. He has taken 7 wickets so far while giving away 131 runs in 16 overs. Mohit won the Purple Cap in 2014 when he played for CSK.

