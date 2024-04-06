Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Purple Cap IPL 2024: From Mayank Yadav to Mohit Sharma; Check out the top wicket-takers in the tournament so far

Purple Cap IPL 2024: From Mayank Yadav to Mohit Sharma; Check out the top wicket-takers in the tournament so far

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Purple Cap IPL 2024: SRH skipper Pat Cummins made a re-entry into the Top 10 list of wicket-takers. Gujarat Titans (GT) have Mohit Sharma at number 1. He has taken 7 wickets so far while giving away 131 runs in 16 overs. Mohit won the Purple Cap in 2014 when he played for CSK.

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket during the match against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Purple Cap IPL 2024: The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 5 saw the re-entry of Pat Cummins in the Purple Cap tally. As the Orange Cap (currently claimed by Virat Kohli) goes to the highest run-getter in the tournament, the highest wicket-taker gets the Purple Cap. Let’s take a look at who are in the Top 10 after the SRH vs CSK match.

The SRH vs CSK match was heavily dominated by batters. However, the Hyderabad skipper took 1 wicket while giving away 29 runs in 4 overs. Now, Cummins stands at number 7 with 5 wickets while conceding 124 runs in 16 overs so far.

Also Read: IPL 2024 Points Table: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) climb up after win against Chennai

Three Rajasthan bowlers are now in the Top 10. Nandre Burger (5 wickets, 91 runs in 10 overs) is at number 9. Trent Boult, the Player of the Match in Rajasthan’s last game against Mumbai, is at number 8 with 5 wickets while conceding 86 runs in 11 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 6 wickets so far, with 55 runs in 10 overs. The winner of the Purple Cap 2022 is at number 4.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) now have only one bowler among the Top 10 in this IPL tournament. Harshit Rana, with 5 wickets while giving away 72 runs in 8 overs, is at number 9.

Also Read: Who won yesterday IPL Match? Best moments of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings

Punjab have Kagiso Rabada (6 wickets, 141 runs in 16 overs) at number 6. Rabada won the Purple Cap in 2020. Delhi Capitals (DC) have Khaleel Ahmed at number 5. He has taken 6 wickets, with 131 runs in 16 overs.

Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top wicket-takers after SRH vs CSK match

Purple Cap: Top 3 bowlers

The Top 3 bowlers remain unchanged after the Hyderabad vs Chennai match. Mayank Yadav at number 3. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer has taken 6 wickets so far while giving away 41 runs in 8 overs. CSK’s Mustafizur Rahman (7 wickets, 106 runs in 12 overs) at number 2. He did not play the SRH vs CSK match.

Also Read: Fans seen sleeping outside Jaipur stadium at 3am for RCB vs RR match tickets

Gujarat Titans (GT) have Mohit Sharma at number 1. He has taken 7 wickets so far while giving away 131 runs in 16 overs. Mohit won the Purple Cap in 2014 when he played for CSK.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!