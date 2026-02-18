'Purple patch is over’: Netizens react after Abhishek Sharma endures third straight duck in 2026 T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma's horrendous form in the 2026 T20 World Cup continued on Wednesday.

Abhishek was dismissed for a three-ball duck in India's 2026 T20 World Cup Group A match against Netherlands in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

This is Abhishek's third straight duck in the tournament. In fact, the big-hitting batter is yet to open his account in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

After playing India's opening T20 World Cup match against USA, Abhishek missed his team's next match against Namibia due to a stomach bug. Sanju Samson had replaced Abhishek in the playing XI against Namibia.

However, his return to the playing XI against Pakistan did not go as per plan as he was dismissed for a four-ball duck.

This horrific run of form is in stark contrast to Abhishek's run prior to the T20 World Cup. He had registered two fifties in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand at home. In that series, the 25-year-old had finished as the third highest run-getter with 182 runs from five matches at a fabulous strike-rate of 249.31.

In the last 12 months, Abhishek has aggregated 762 runs from 24 matches at an average of 34.63.

Coming back to the India vs Netherlands match, the Men in Blue were 69/3 in nine overs at the time of writing this report. Shivam Dube had joined Suryakumar Yadav in the middle, following the wicket of Tilak Varma.

