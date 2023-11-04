‘Qudrat Ka Nizam’: Internet reacts to Pakistan's dramatic return in World Cup semifinals race

Premium A digital screen displays the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between New Zealand and Pakistan being called off due to rain as Pakistan wins the match through DLS Method, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI)

Facing a mammoth 402-run target in a do-or-die World Cup game against New Zealand on November 4, the out-of-form Pakistan stunned cricket fans around the world with a spectacular victory via D/L method. The victory dramatically brings Pakistan – the team that lost four matches in a row – back in contention for a berth in the semifinals. This led to scores of fans reacting on social media with the Urdu phrase of ‘Qudrat Ka Nizam’, which translates to system of the nature. The term gained mileage last year, during the T20 World Cup, when Pakistan was on the verge of elimination but a surprise victory of Netherlands over South Africa allowed the team to make its way to the finals. Will history be repeated? Pakistan fans are hopeful. Here are some of the prominent reactions. “Many people were making fun…But today, you have seen what Qudrat Ka Nizam is. Well played Pakistan," said former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, in a video posted on his X account. Also Read | With a win over New Zealand, can Pakistan face India in the semis? A number of fans and analysts used the term Qudrat Ka Nizam in the context of the rains, that curtailed the match and allowed Pakistan to score a win by 21 runs based on the D/L method. While Pakistan closed in with a score of 200/1 in 25.1 overs, and could have been well on track on clocking the chase of 342 runs (in 42 overs), some experts claimed that a couple of wickets at any point of the match, if played further, could have tilted the balance in New Zealand's favour.

Although a bulk of the Pakistan fans began using the term Qudrat Ka Nizam following the team's victory over New Zealand, some pointed towards it since November 1, when New Zealand lost to South Africa by 190 runs. The defeat not only stalled the Kiwis' march towards the semifinals but also damaged their net run rate (NRR).

Moving forward, Pakistan will need more luck if they have to secure a place in the top four. While they are tied with New Zealand and Afghanistan in terms of the total points – 8 – the team is placed behind the Kiwis due to a weaker NRR.

New Zealand is at the fourth spot, with 8 points and NRR of 0.398. Pakistan is at fifth position, with 8 points but a relatively weaker NRR of 0.036. Afghanistan is at the sixth position with 8 points and NRR of -0.330.

What works in New Zealand's favour from here is that their next and final match will be against Sri Lanka – which is out-of-form as seen in the 302-run loss against India in their previous match. A victory would take the Kane Williamson-led team's points tally to 10, and further improve the NRR.

Pakistan would hope for Sri Lanka to pull off an "upset", that will allow them to secure a berth in the semifinals by winning their final league game against England.

Meanwhile, given their weak NRR, Afghanistan has to win its last two matches – against two of the top teams, Australia and South Africa – if they are to qualify in the semifinals, analysts said.

