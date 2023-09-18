Quinton de Kock quits ODIs for T20 money; ‘I am not going to deny,’ says South African wicket keeper-batter1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST
South African cricketer Quinton de Kock has confirmed his intention to retire from One Day Internationals (ODIs). De Kock, who has been a part of the South African cricket setup for over a decade, disclosed that the monetary temptation of T20 leagues had played a significant role in his decision.