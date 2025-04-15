Quinton de Kock to go Kevin Pietersen way midway into IPL 2025? KKR batter says ‘if I had a choice…but I’m not getting’

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Quinton de Kock would fly off to either Oman or Andaman if given a break midway into the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), the South African revealed just before their match against Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Playing for the first time for the three-time champions, De Kock didn't had the kind of starts he would have liked for at the top of the order. The highlight of De Kock's time at IPL 2025 so far was his 97 not out against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

Speaking ahead of the match against Punjab Kings, De Kock mentioned he is been well kept at KKR. “I'm liking being out here with the guys. Been very chill to be honest. Know a lot of the guys here, have played with them and against them. They've accepted me and I fell into my place quickly,” said the former South African wicketkeeper-batter.

Like several South African cricketers, De Kock is fond of fishing and is often seen in the waters whenever he gets time. Asked if there is any chance of him going to fishing in the middle of IPL, De Kock replied, “Absolutely zero.”

Advertisement

“If I had a choice and get a week off, I'll be off to Oman or Andaman or someway around the world. But I'm not getting that until after the tournament,” added the 32-year-old, who quit international cricket after 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

How Quinton de Kock fared in IPL 2025? Brought in as a substitute for Phil Salt, who went to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Quinton de Kock's scores read 4, 97 not out, 1, 1, 15 and 23. With a batting track on offer, the southpaw will look to arrest his poor form against Punjab Kings.

Kevin Pietersen yet to join Delhi Capitals Delhi Capital mentor Kevin Pietersen is yet to join the franchise after the former England captain left IPL 2025 midway for a vacation to Maldives. He had missed Delhi Capitals' game against Mumbai Indians, and will be joining before their match against RCB.

Advertisement