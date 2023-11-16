Indian opening batter Shubman Gill played a key role in Men in Blue's victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. Gill opened the batting with skipper Rohit Sharma and continued to provide momentum to the Indian innings afterwards with the 80-run innings.

However, during the innings, Gill had to walk off the field on a score of 79 owing to cramps and only returned for the final delivery of the match. Earlier in the tournament, the young Indian cricket prodigy also had to miss out the first few matches of theICC World Cup 2023 owing to dengue.

Speaking about playing at Wankhede stadium against New Zealand, Shubman said, “It started with cramps and then I pulled my hamstrings a little bit, it was quite humid. I think it's just the after-effects of dengue"

“Not really, I've not not really adjusted anything in terms of dengue. Because I've lost a bit of muscle mass, I think the reserve that I used to have before the dengue has decreased a little bit. Generally, I don't really get cramps.You do get cramps when you are playing in humid conditions but for me that happens after a long period of time, not so soon." Shubman added.

India race to Ahmedabad for ICC World Cup finals:

India handed the Kiwis a comfortable 70-run defeat at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, with Mohammed Shami, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer shining for the Men in Blue. Chasing a total of 397 in their allotted 50 overs, India eventually bowled out the Black Caps for 327, with Mohammed Shami's 7-wicket haul the main catalyst for the victory.

Mohammed Shami, who also became the highest wicket-taker in the tournament, was adjudged the Man of the Match.

