R Ashwin asks CSK for clarity on his role in IPL 2026, open to part ways

New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has asked CSK for clarity on how they intend to use him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as per ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Ashwin has told the franchise he doesn't mind parting ways with them if he doesn't fit their plans.

Ashwin was picked by CSK at the mega auction 2025 for ₹9.75 crore. He played nine fixtures for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, taking seven wickets and conceding runs at an economy rate of 9.13.

This IPL was also his costliest year as he went for 9.12 runs an over, the first time that his economy went past 8.49.

The deadline for releasing players usually depends on when the auction takes place, which hasn't been finalised for IPL 2026 yet. Although there is a mini auction every year, the mega auction happens only once every three years.

Anytime between November and February is when it is typically held. As Ashwin jokingly stated during his interview with Sanju Samson, a player trade can occur no more than a week prior to the auction.

Ashwin is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the IPL with 201 scalps in 239 matches at an average of 30.94. Before rejoining CSK in 2025, he played for the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals.

CSK have other calls to make as well, including captaincy, which MS Dhoni took over mid-season after Ruturaj Gaikwad injured himself.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson had informed the franchise that he wants to be released ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 auction. Samson conveyed his decision to the RR management soon after the conclusion of IPL 2025.

While the Royals held their season review meetings in June, they haven't yet responded to Samson's request.