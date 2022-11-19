R Ashwin opens up on India's T20 WC campaign, says 'can't call it disappointing'

"We can't call it a disappointing campaign. We lost in the semi-finals. Reaching the semi-finals and finals can be considered an achievement. But from an Indian fan's point of view, and the expectations they have of this team, I totally understand the disappointment from the fans," Ashwin said, adding, "But we players are at least 200-300 times more disappointed than what you all went through."

