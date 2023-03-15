R Ashwin regains top spot in ICC Test bowlers rankings

R Ashwin regains top spot in ICC Test bowlers rankings2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 04:56 PM IST
Ashwin, who grabbed a haul of six for 91 in the drawn fourth Test and was the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with 25 scalps, is 10 rating points ahead of England seamer James Anderson.
Senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's superlative show in the fourth Test against Australia has helped him regain the top spot among bowlers in the latest ICC Rankings issued on Wednesday.
