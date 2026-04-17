R Ashwin urges BCCI selectors to recall Shreyas Iyer to India T20I team amid impressive IPL 2026 form: ‘He has evolved’

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has urged the national selectors to recall Shreyas Iyer to the Indian T20I setup.

Shreyas Iyer has been in top form with the bat for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2026, hitting three half-centuries already in five matches. It has to be noted that Punjab Kings did not bat in the abandoned match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

The Mumbai batter has not played a T20I since December 2023, and was overlooked for both the 2024 and 2026 T20 World Cups.

In IPL 2025, Iyer scored 604 runs from 17 matches and helped PBKS reach the final where they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In the ongoing season, Iyer has scored 203 runs from four innings at a strike rate of 187.96.

Ashwin on Shreyas Iyer's absence from India T20I squad “If a player like Shreyas Iyer is still not in the scheme of things (T20 side) or the leadership group, then it’s not his loss it’s our (India’s) loss,” the former Chennai Super Kings player said on his YouTube channel.

In Punjab Kings' match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, the 31-year-old slammed 66 runs from 35 balls. This knock came just a match after Iyer's unbeaten 69 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Ashwin noted how Iyer has transformed his frustration on being snubbed into something more like a motivating factor.

“Why should he have to answer to anyone? By channelling that inner fire, Shreyas has shown everyone exactly what excellence looks like. People raised constant questions, claiming he couldn't handle the short ball.

"But look at how he responded to Jasprit Bumrah, using a front press to dispatch a short delivery over mid-wicket for a massive six,” he said.

“Shreyas is demonstrating his growth in two major ways. He was already one of the best players of spin, but he has evolved,” the former RR and PBKS star opined.

Ashwin on Shreyas Iyer vs short balls Shreyas Iyer has struggled with facing short-length deliveries in the past, but Ashwin also analysed how he has gradually improved on that front.

“Over the last two years, he has pushed his strike rate from around 128 to well over 170. Against fast bowlers, he's operating at a strike rate of 300. He isn’t just waiting for the full ball; he’s taking the attack to them.

"Why? Because he is handling the short ball so effectively now that bowlers realise they can no longer use it as a safety net. You cannot simply ‘tuck him up’ with a short ball to save yourself anymore," the 39-year-old explained.