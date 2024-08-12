R Ashwin warns about return of IPL’s retention rule ahead of 2025 mega auctions: ‘No fair value for players’

Ravichandran Ashwin voiced his opposition to IPL's Right to Match rule, stating it is unfair to players and leads to them receiving less value during auctions.

Livemint
Updated12 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM IST
R Ashwin has warned about the reintroduction of IPL's Right to Match rule.
R Ashwin has warned about the reintroduction of IPL’s Right to Match rule.(AFP)

Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has hit out at the return of the IPL's Right to Match (RTM) rule, which allows franchises to reclaim players they released last year if they match the highest bidder in the auctions. Ashwin says the RTM rule is very unfair to the players and its reintroduction will result in players being left virtually empty-handed.

 

Also Read | Suryakumar Yadav makes bold declaration after IND’s ODI failure against SL

BCCI recently held a dialogue with the owners of all ten IPL franchises to seek their views on various issues, including IPL player regulations. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the key points of discussion during the meeting were holding a mega auction every 5 years instead of 3, reintroduction of the Right to Match (RTM) rule at all auctions, availability/shortage of overseas players and limiting the total number of retentions.

Ashwin sounded alarm bells about the possible reintroduction of the Right to Match rule in a video posted on his YouTube channel. The veteran offie stated, “There is no rule more unfair for a player than RTM. Because how has the RTM rule been so far? For example, there is a player called X. He is on a team called, let us say, Sunrisers. His current value is around five-six crores. He has gone into the auction. Now say Sunrisers want to buy the player back. So, the Sunrisers will bid for the player at a base price of 2 crore,”

“Then, let us say, KKR and the Mumbai Indians are bidding for the player. The bid goes up to 6 crores and finally, they say, 'The player is sold to the Mumbai Indians for 6 crores.' So, with RTM, the Sunrisers will then bid for and take the player at 6 crores. The problem here is that Sunrisers are happy. But KKR and MI are unhappy. The only person (party) happy is Sunrisers. Because, in the beginning, they gave attendance bid at base price,” Ashwin added

 

Also Read | ‘Not going to defend Vira Kohli…’: Dinesh Karthik on India star’s performance

While diving deep into the problem with RTM rule, Ashwin said, "The problem with RTM is that it is not fair value for the player. So, if you give three RTMs [to each team], the players will only go virtually empty-handed. Already, they do not get fair value in the auction,"

The right-to-match rule was removed ahead of 2021 mega auctions in order to provide two new franchises - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans (GT)- more options to form the crux of their teams.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 02:33 PM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsR Ashwin warns about return of IPL’s retention rule ahead of 2025 mega auctions: ‘No fair value for players’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    342.20
    02:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    9.6 (2.89%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,254.15
    02:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -34.6 (-0.81%)

    GAIL India

    233.00
    02:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    5.7 (2.51%)

    Adani Power

    690.55
    02:49 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    -4.55 (-0.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jubilant Foodworks

    651.50
    02:47 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    52.7 (8.8%)

    Bikaji Foods International

    879.95
    02:47 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    65.3 (8.02%)

    Titagarh Rail Systems

    1,454.80
    02:47 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    104.8 (7.76%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,613.00
    02:47 PM | 12 AUG 2024
    109.9 (7.31%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,196.00-348.00
      Chennai
      71,962.00209.00
      Delhi
      71,683.00278.00
      Kolkata
      71,753.00627.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue