R Ashwin's daughters showcase cricket knowledge ahead of T20 WC 2024 | Watch

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin in the USA and West Indies on 1 June. India will play its first match against Ireland in New York on 5 June, followed by Pakistan on 9 June on the same ground. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With excitement for the upcoming tournament rising with each hour, Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's daughters – Akhira and Aadhya – showed off their cricket knowledge.

Ashwin posted an Instagram video on 30 May in which he can be seen asking his daughter questions like which city will host India vs Pakistan match, who is the captain of the West Indies, which countries will host the T20 World Cup matches, and more.

To this, Akhira and Aadhya, both, could be seen answering them right one by one. Apart from the one about New York hosting the game between India and Pakistan, they answered all the questions correctly.

Following this netizens were impressed and started to comment on the video.

One wrote, "Vera level knowledge (sic)"

Another commented, "That one second pause during Rahul Dravid ……"

Someone pointed out, "Guyana isn't an island though"

A social media user wrote, "Who is your father ? - LEGEND (sic)" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another wrote, "This kids have better cricket knowledge then some lockdown kids (sic)"

A netizen wrote, "Ashwin, you have trained your kids very well. They will study in abroad."

India T20 World Cup Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

