R Ashwin's golden piece of advice to disrupt Pakistan's Usman Tariq during IND vs PAK; ‘imagine the pressure on Tariq'

Usman Tariq has been grabbing all the headlines ahead of the high-octane India vs Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan spinner, who has played just four T20Is for the national team so far, is being touted as a major threat to the famed Indian batting line-up, which is stacked with hard-hitters from the top till seven or eight.

With an unconventional bowling style and an exaggerated pause before releasing the ball, Tariq's sidearm action is being scrutinised by many, including Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who appeared to be unhappy during their final T20I prior to the T20 World Cup 2026.

Having already been reported twice during Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier, Tariq was cleared to bowl by the International Cricket Council (ICC). While the batters are struggling to play Tariq, former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin shared a golden piece of advice for the Indian batters ahead of the high-profile clash on February 15 in Colombo.

Having supported Tariq's bowling action under ICC guidelines, Ashwin floated a clever tactic to disrupt the 28-year-old Pakistan spinner's mindset during the game. “There is one thing I want to see. Who dares to do that?” Ashwin said in a video on his Hindi YouTube channel Ash Ki Baat.

“If Tariq pauses before delivery, the batter has the right to move away. The batter can say, ‘I don't know when the ball is coming, so I moved away'” opined Ashwin, who walked away with 765 wickets in international cricket.

Ashwin felt that a batter stepping away could disrupt Tariq's mindset and rhythm and at the same time could put the umpire in a fix. “That will be an interesting case and a huge headache for the umpire,” added Ashwin.

“The umpire will have to decide whether to warn the bowler or the batter. Odds are, and that is how cricket has worked, the bowler will be warned first. Imagine, this is such a big game. And Tariq has been the cynosure. He has to bowl 24 deliveries like that,” added the 39-year-old.

“If the batter starts withdrawing, imagine the pressure on Tariq. He might have to alter his action in the middle of the game. Pakistan's trump card might turn out to be nothing.”

Why can't Usman Tariq bowl with a straight arm? Tariq has been in the centre of debate because of his bowling action that had also left a few Indian cricketers engage in a social media debate. In a video posted on YouTube, Tariq had explained why it is difficult for him to bowl with a straight arm because of a medical condition that he possesses.

