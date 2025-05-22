Race to IPL 2025 playoffs: How can GT, RCB, PBKS and MI secure top-two finish? All possible combinations explained

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a strange one in many ways compared to the previous three seasons. Following Gujarat Titans' victory over Delhi Capitals on Sunday (May 18), three teams—Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings—secured their spots simultaneously. The fourth team sealed the spot in just the 63rd match, the earliest since the joining of Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants as the 9th and 10th teams in 2022.

Time taken by teams to reach playoffs

Year First team Second team Third team Fourth team 2022 GT (Match 57) LSG (Match 66) RR (Match 68) RCB (Match 69) 2023 GT (Match 62) CSK (Match 67) LSG (Match 68) MI (Match 70) 2024 KKR (Match 60) RR (Match 64) SRH (Match 66) RCB (Match 68) 2025 GT (Match 60) RCB (Match 60) PBKS (Match 60) MI (Match 63)

It doesn't mean that the remaining matches are meaningless. Finishing in the top two gives two distinct advantages.

A. Direct entry to the final if you win Qualifier 1

B. Second chance to reach the final if you lose Qualifier 1

Remaining league matches Gujarat Titans vs. Lucknow Super Giants, May 22

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, May 23

Punjab Kings vs. Delhi Capitals, May 24

Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings, May 25

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, May 25

Punjab Kings vs. Mumbai Indians, May 26

Lucknow Super Giants vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, May 27

Except for SRH vs. KKR, the remaining six games have a say in determining the top two spots.

Teams in IPL 2025 playoffs Gujarat Titans (points: 18, matches: 12, net run rate: +0.795)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (points: 17, matches: 12, net run rate: +0.482)

Punjab Kings (points: 17, matches: 12, net run rate: +0.389)

Mumbai Indians (points: 16, matches: 13, net run rate: +1.292)

Two points separate the first-placed Gujarat Titans and fourth-placed Mumbai Indians. All four teams can finish in the top two positions in all possible combinations.

Top two finish, six combinations Six top two combinations are possible based on the outcome of those six games.

Combination A: GT and RCB If: GT and RCB to win two matches - PBKS to win one match.

Then: GT - 22, RCB - 21, PBKS - 19

or

If: GT and RCB to win one match - PBKS to lose both matches.

Then: GT - 20, RCB - 19, PBKS - 19

or

In the event of RCB and PBKS finishing on the same points, the net run rate will decide the second place.

Combination B: GT and PBKS If: GT and PBKS to win two matches - RCB to win one match.

Then: GT - 22, PBKS - 21, RCB - 19

or

If: GT and PBKS to win one match - RCB to lose both matches.

Then: GT - 20, PBKS - 19, RCB - 17

or

In the event of RCB and PBKS finishing on the same points, the net run rate will decide the second place.

Combination C: RCB and PBKS If: RCB and PBKS to win two matches - GT to win one match.

Then: RCB - 21, PBKS - 21, GT - 20

or

If: RCB and PBKS to win one match - GT to lose both matches.

Then: RCB - 19, PBKS - 19, GT - 18

Combination D: GT and MI MI to beat PBKS - reach 18 points.

PBKS to lose to DC - remain on 17 points.

RCB to lose their two matches - remain on 17 points.

GT already have 18 points and their two matches will be immaterial in this particular scenario.

Combination E: PBKS and MI MI to beat PBKS - reach 18 points.

PBKS to beat DC - reach 19 points.

GT to lose both matches - remain on 18 points.

RCB to lose both matches - remain on 17 points.

MI's superior net run rate will take them above GT.

Combination F: RCB and MI MI to beat PBKS - reach 18 points.

GT to lose both matches - remain on 18 points.

PBKS to lose to DC - remain on 17 points.

RCB to win at least one match - reach 19 points.

MI's superior net run rate will take them above GT.

Six matches, four teams, everything to play.