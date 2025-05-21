Race to IPL 2025 playoffs: Intertwined fate of Mumbai Indians & Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 12 runs on April 13 in Delhi. Mumbai Indians started their six-game winning streak after ending Delhi Capitals' four-game winning streak.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Updated21 May 2025, 06:59 PM IST
Delhi Capitals' captain Axar Patel (L) poses alongside his Mumbai Indians' counterpart Hardik Pandya during the toss before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on April 13, 2025. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --
Mumbai Indians (14 points) host Delhi Capitals (13 points) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight, with the two sides locked in a battle for the fourth and final playoff spot. Things wouldn't have come to this point had the reverse fixture in Delhi gone according to the manual. The spinners and fielders of Mumbai Indians delivered one of the best matches of the tournament.

What happened in Delhi?

Chasing 206, Delhi Capitals were cruising at 119/1 after 10.1 overs, thanks to Karun Nair's fairytale 89 off just 40 balls. Karn Sharma (3/36) and Mitchell Santner (2/43) chipped away with crucial breakthroughs. The game was still in the balance when DC needed 15 runs from 9 balls with Ashutosh Sharma at the crease. A hat trick of runouts handed over an unlikely win to the Mumbai Indians. It also ended DC's four-game winning streak.

 

What happened afterwards?

Mumbai Indians went on a six-game winning streak, which was ended at the hands of Gujarat Titans in another rain-interrupted game at the Wankhede Stadium. It's been 29 days since Delhi Capitals last tasted victory in IPL 2025.

Post the previous meetingPlayedWonLostPoints taken/Points available
Mumbai Indians65110/12
Delhi Capitals7245/14

Mighty Mumbai vs Depleted Delhi

Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals lost to Gujarat Titans in their previous match this season, albeit in contrasting fashion. Mumbai Indians lost the game off the final ball of the season, whereas Delhi Capitals had a royal thrashing. Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill made history by chasing 200 with all 10 wickets in hand.

Mumbai Indians have their big guns firing in full throttle. Delhi Capitals are without Mitchell Starc. They have tried three different opening pairs in their previous three games.

Fate in hand

The two teams still have the fate in their own hands. Mumbai Indians will seal the 4th playoff spot if they beat Delhi Capitals tonight. Delhi Capitals will gain the upper hand if they emerge victorious.

Delhi Capitals lost all the momentum after their defeat to Mumbai Indians. Can they gain all the momentum after beating Mumbai Indians?

