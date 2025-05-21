Race to IPL 2025 playoffs: Intertwined fate of Mumbai Indians & Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians (14 points) host Delhi Capitals (13 points) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight, with the two sides locked in a battle for the fourth and final playoff spot. Things wouldn't have come to this point had the reverse fixture in Delhi gone according to the manual. The spinners and fielders of Mumbai Indians delivered one of the best matches of the tournament.

What happened in Delhi? Chasing 206, Delhi Capitals were cruising at 119/1 after 10.1 overs, thanks to Karun Nair's fairytale 89 off just 40 balls. Karn Sharma (3/36) and Mitchell Santner (2/43) chipped away with crucial breakthroughs. The game was still in the balance when DC needed 15 runs from 9 balls with Ashutosh Sharma at the crease. A hat trick of runouts handed over an unlikely win to the Mumbai Indians. It also ended DC's four-game winning streak.

What happened afterwards? Mumbai Indians went on a six-game winning streak, which was ended at the hands of Gujarat Titans in another rain-interrupted game at the Wankhede Stadium. It's been 29 days since Delhi Capitals last tasted victory in IPL 2025.

Post the previous meeting Played Won Lost Points taken/Points available Mumbai Indians 6 5 1 10/12 Delhi Capitals 7 2 4 5/14

Mighty Mumbai vs Depleted Delhi Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals lost to Gujarat Titans in their previous match this season, albeit in contrasting fashion. Mumbai Indians lost the game off the final ball of the season, whereas Delhi Capitals had a royal thrashing. Gujarat Titans openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill made history by chasing 200 with all 10 wickets in hand.

Mumbai Indians have their big guns firing in full throttle. Delhi Capitals are without Mitchell Starc. They have tried three different opening pairs in their previous three games.

Fate in hand The two teams still have the fate in their own hands. Mumbai Indians will seal the 4th playoff spot if they beat Delhi Capitals tonight. Delhi Capitals will gain the upper hand if they emerge victorious.