Race to IPL 2025 playoffs, MI vs DC; Why is KL Rahul not part of the playing XI? details inside

KL Rahul is part of the Delhi Capitals substitutes list against Mumbai Indians. Rahul was hit on his knee during the practice session.

Updated21 May 2025, 07:33 PM IST
Delhi Capitals' KL Rahul celebrates his half century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against Gujarat Titans, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
KL Rahul, the leading run-scorer of Delhi Capitals, is on the substitutes list for the must-win game against Mumbai Indians. Rahul was hit on his right knee by Mukesh Kumar's delivery during a practice session on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals' stand-in captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and opted to bowl. Rahul is expected to come on as an impact substitute and open the innings. He smashed his fifth IPL century on Sunday against the Gujarat Titans.

KL Rahul, IPL 2025

KL Rahul is 7th in the Orange Cap race with 493 runs from 11 innings. Abishek Porel (295 runs), the 2nd leading run-scorer of Delhi Capitals, is almost 200 runs behind KL Rahul.

Delhi Capitals' Playing XI vs Mumbai Indians

Playing XI (Bowling first): Faf du Plessis (C), Abishek Porel (WK), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Tristan Stubbs, Dushmantha Chameera, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukesh Kumar

Substitutes: KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Sediqullah Atal, Tripurana Vijay, Manvanth Kumar

Team Changes

IN - Madhav Tiwari and Mukesh Kumar

OUT - Axar Patel and T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has been ruled out of the match due to flu. Madhav Tiwari, who made his debut in the abandoned game against Punjab Kings on May 8 will be playing his maiden T20 game tonight.

Mumbai Indians' Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals

Playing XI (Batting first): Ryan Rickelton (WK), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Substitutes: Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Karn Sharma, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju

One of Karn Sharma (spinner) or Ashwani Kumar (pacer) will be used as an impact substitute based on the behaviour of the pitch.

Changes: IN - Mitchell Santner | OUT - Corbin Bosch

Qualification scenario

Delhi Capitals (13 points) must beat Mumbai Indians (14 points) to stay in the playoffs race.

