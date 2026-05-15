Rachin Ravindra leaves Kolkata Knight Riders camp ahead of KKR's IPL 2026 clash against Gujarat Titans; here's why

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have released Rachin Ravindra as the New Zealand will begin preparations for the red-ball tour of England, the franchise informed on Friday. The development of Ravindra's release came in just before KKR's Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Gujarat Titans at home on May 16.

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Having finished their away commitments with a loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Raipur, KKR will play their final three games in the league stage at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 16, 20 and 2024. After Gujarat Titans, KKR host Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

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“Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin his red-ball preparations for New Zealand’s upcoming Test tour to England,” KKR said in a media release on Friday afternoon. Ravindra was bought by KKR for ₹2 crore during the the IPL 2026 auction last December.

Surprisingly, Ravindra didn't feature in a single game for KKR in IPL 2026. With his fellow Finn Allen and Tim Seifert taking up the openers slot throughout the season so far, there was actually no slot available for Ravindra to be drafted in the playing XI. With all-rounder Cameron Green taking the no.3 slot, KKR had no option but to bench the left-hander Kiwi.

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When is New Zealand touring England for Tests? New Zealand will play a three-match Test series against England at Lord’s (June 4-8), The Oval (June 17-21) and Nottingham (June 25-29). Prior to that, the Kiwis will play a four-day warm-up game against Ireland in Belfast from May 27. New Zealand are currently second in the 2025-27 World Test Championship standings.

A permanent member of the Test side, Ravindra has been in good nick in his last four Tests. He struck an unbeaten 165 against Zimbabwe last year in August before scoring 176 in Christchurch and 72 not out and 46 in Mount Maunganui against West Indies in December.

KKR's IPL 2026 Playoffs scenario With nine points from 12 games, KKR's chances for a playoffs qualification looks slim. With three games left, the maximum KKR could reach is 15 points. Both Gujarat Titans and RCB already on 16 points each and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 14 points, KKR need some serious luck from the mid-table teams to advance into the last four. A win against RCB in Raipur would have still gave some hope to KKR.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in