Rahane, Gaikwad, Jadeja give CSK consecutive victory in TATA IPL 2023

Rahane, Gaikwad, Jadeja give CSK consecutive victory in TATA IPL 20231 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 11:29 PM IST
- Ajinkya Rahane (61) played in an explosive way against Mumbai Indians, scoring half century in just 20 balls, which is the fastest half century of this TATA IPL 2023 season.
Ajinkya Rahane's sensational knock, Ruturaj Gaikwad's stable batting and Ravindra Jadeja's powerful twists led to Chennai Super Kings' consecutive victory in TATA IPL 2023 on 8 April at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
