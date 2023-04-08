Rahane, Gaikwad, Jadeja give CSK consecutive victory in TATA IPL 2023

Ajinkya Rahane's sensational knock, Ruturaj Gaikwad's stable batting and Ravindra Jadeja's powerful twists led to Chennai Super Kings' consecutive victory in TATA IPL 2023 on 8 April at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After winning the toss against the Mumbai Indians CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni chose to bowl.

Though unexpected, Mumbai Indians had a patchy start yet again and lost initial wickets. Despite Rohit Sharma (21) and Ishan Kishan 32(21) tried to give the team a good start, the follow up batters couldn't stand at the pitch for long. By the end of 20 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score only 157 runs after losing 8 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja with his wrist did magic again and clicked 3 wickets, while Mitchell Santner and Tushar Deshpande took 2 wickets each and Sisanda Magala took one wicket.

Chasing a target of 158 runs, CSk lost Devon Conway in the very first over. But Ajinkya Rahane (61) played in an explosive way, scoring half century in just 20 balls. This the fastest half century of this season.

Then came Ruturaj Gaikwad (40) time, who along with Shivam Dube (28) and Ambati Rayudu (20) led the CSK to a 7 wickets against Mumbai Indians with 11 balls remaining.

For the MI side, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya took one wickets each.'

Here's the final scorecard:

MI batting:

Rohit Sharma 21(13)

Ishan Kishan 32(21)

Suryakumar Yadav 1(2)

Cameron Green 12(11)

Arshad Khan 2(4)

Tilak Varma 22(18)

Tristan Stubbs 5(10)

Tim David 31(22)

Hrithik Shokeen* 18(13)

Piyush Chawla* 5(6)

CSK bowling:

Deepak Chahar 0/10(1)

Tushar Deshpande 2/31(3)

Sisanda Magala 1/37(4)

Mitchell Santner 2/28(4)

Ravindra Jadeja 3/20(4)

Dwaine Pretorius 0/28(4)

CSK batting:

Devon Conway 0(4)

Ajinkya Rahane 61(27)

Shivam Dube 28(26)

Ruturaj Gaikwad* 40(36)

Ambati Rayudu* 20(16)

MI bowling:

Jason Behrendorff 1/24(3)

Arshad Khan 0/35(2.1)

Cameron Green 0/20(3)

Piyush Chawla 1/33(4)

Kumar Kartikeya 1/24(4)

Hrithik Shokeen 0/19(2)