Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Rahane, Gaikwad, Jadeja give CSK consecutive victory in TATA IPL 2023

Rahane, Gaikwad, Jadeja give CSK consecutive victory in TATA IPL 2023

1 min read . 08 Apr 2023 Saurav Mukherjee
Chennai Super Kings Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the match against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on Saturday. (ANI Photo/ Digital Restriction)

  • Ajinkya Rahane (61) played in an explosive way against Mumbai Indians, scoring half century in just 20 balls, which is the fastest half century of this TATA IPL 2023 season.

Ajinkya Rahane's sensational knock, Ruturaj Gaikwad's stable batting and Ravindra Jadeja's powerful twists led to Chennai Super Kings' consecutive victory in TATA IPL 2023 on 8 April at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Ajinkya Rahane's sensational knock, Ruturaj Gaikwad's stable batting and Ravindra Jadeja's powerful twists led to Chennai Super Kings' consecutive victory in TATA IPL 2023 on 8 April at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

After winning the toss against the Mumbai Indians CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni chose to bowl.

After winning the toss against the Mumbai Indians CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni chose to bowl.

Though unexpected, Mumbai Indians had a patchy start yet again and lost initial wickets. Despite Rohit Sharma (21) and Ishan Kishan 32(21) tried to give the team a good start, the follow up batters couldn't stand at the pitch for long. By the end of 20 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score only 157 runs after losing 8 wickets.

Though unexpected, Mumbai Indians had a patchy start yet again and lost initial wickets. Despite Rohit Sharma (21) and Ishan Kishan 32(21) tried to give the team a good start, the follow up batters couldn't stand at the pitch for long. By the end of 20 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score only 157 runs after losing 8 wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja with his wrist did magic again and clicked 3 wickets, while Mitchell Santner and Tushar Deshpande took 2 wickets each and Sisanda Magala took one wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja with his wrist did magic again and clicked 3 wickets, while Mitchell Santner and Tushar Deshpande took 2 wickets each and Sisanda Magala took one wicket.

Chasing a target of 158 runs, CSk lost Devon Conway in the very first over. But Ajinkya Rahane (61) played in an explosive way, scoring half century in just 20 balls. This the fastest half century of this season.

Chasing a target of 158 runs, CSk lost Devon Conway in the very first over. But Ajinkya Rahane (61) played in an explosive way, scoring half century in just 20 balls. This the fastest half century of this season.

Then came Ruturaj Gaikwad (40) time, who along with Shivam Dube (28) and Ambati Rayudu (20) led the CSK to a 7 wickets against Mumbai Indians with 11 balls remaining.

Then came Ruturaj Gaikwad (40) time, who along with Shivam Dube (28) and Ambati Rayudu (20) led the CSK to a 7 wickets against Mumbai Indians with 11 balls remaining.

For the MI side, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya took one wickets each.'

For the MI side, Jason Behrendorff, Piyush Chawla and Kumar Kartikeya took one wickets each.'

Here's the final scorecard:

Here's the final scorecard:

MI batting:

MI batting:

Rohit Sharma 21(13)

Rohit Sharma 21(13)

Ishan Kishan 32(21)

Ishan Kishan 32(21)

Suryakumar Yadav 1(2)

Suryakumar Yadav 1(2)

Cameron Green 12(11)

Cameron Green 12(11)

Arshad Khan 2(4)

Arshad Khan 2(4)

Tilak Varma 22(18)

Tilak Varma 22(18)

Tristan Stubbs 5(10)

Tristan Stubbs 5(10)

Tim David 31(22)

Tim David 31(22)

Hrithik Shokeen* 18(13)

Hrithik Shokeen* 18(13)

Piyush Chawla* 5(6)

Piyush Chawla* 5(6)

CSK bowling:

CSK bowling:

Deepak Chahar 0/10(1)

Deepak Chahar 0/10(1)

Tushar Deshpande 2/31(3)

Tushar Deshpande 2/31(3)

Sisanda Magala 1/37(4)

Sisanda Magala 1/37(4)

Mitchell Santner 2/28(4)

Mitchell Santner 2/28(4)

Ravindra Jadeja 3/20(4)

Ravindra Jadeja 3/20(4)

Dwaine Pretorius 0/28(4)

Dwaine Pretorius 0/28(4)

CSK batting:

CSK batting:

Devon Conway 0(4)

Devon Conway 0(4)

Ajinkya Rahane 61(27)

Ajinkya Rahane 61(27)

Shivam Dube 28(26)

Shivam Dube 28(26)

Ruturaj Gaikwad* 40(36)

Ruturaj Gaikwad* 40(36)

Ambati Rayudu* 20(16)

Ambati Rayudu* 20(16)

MI bowling:

MI bowling:

Jason Behrendorff 1/24(3)

Jason Behrendorff 1/24(3)

Arshad Khan 0/35(2.1)

Arshad Khan 0/35(2.1)

Cameron Green 0/20(3)

Cameron Green 0/20(3)

Piyush Chawla 1/33(4)

Piyush Chawla 1/33(4)

Kumar Kartikeya 1/24(4)

Kumar Kartikeya 1/24(4)

Hrithik Shokeen 0/19(2)

Hrithik Shokeen 0/19(2)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP