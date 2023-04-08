Rahane, Gaikwad, Jadeja give CSK consecutive victory in TATA IPL 2023

Though unexpected, Mumbai Indians had a patchy start yet again and lost initial wickets. Despite Rohit Sharma (21) and Ishan Kishan 32(21) tried to give the team a good start, the follow up batters couldn't stand at the pitch for long. By the end of 20 overs, Mumbai Indians managed to score only 157 runs after losing 8 wickets.

