Four-time champions Chennai Super Kings' star player Ajinkya Rahane, who struggled in the Indian cricket team, managed to raise his stocks in the Indian Premier League, and for this, former chief selector Krisnamachari Srikkanth credited Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Chennai Super Kings, currently at the third spot in the current TATA IPL 2023 points table, is playing its seventh match against two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata.

In the first innings, where CSK batted first, Rahane has scored an unbeaten 71 runs in just 29 deliveries with 6 fours and 5 sixes. Due to his brilliant knock, CSK has managed to put a massive target of 236 runs for KKR to chase.

Coming back on Rahane's improved performance, Srikkanth, while speaking to Star Sports ahead of CSK's match, had said, “MS Dhoni trusts his teammates, and that is the reason he backs them to give their best. There are many such case studies, and the latest one is that of Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane himself admitted that Dhoni only asked him to enjoy his game. And then everyone knows what Rahane did after going in the field."

Rahane, who was dropped from India's Test team ahead of the IPL 2023, was roped in by Dhoni's CSK for ₹50 lakh at the auction. In five matches played this season, Rahane scored 209 runs with an average of 52.25. His strike rate has also been impressive at 199.

On being asked how he feels after being picked by Dhoni, Rahane reacted, "I was really happy when CSK picked me. How they treat each and every individual. Before this I had heard from many players, it is really like a family. I know now. I have played under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) a lot of times in the Indian team, at CSK it was for the first time. I am really enjoying: the atmosphere is the same whether we win or lose."