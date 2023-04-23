On being asked how he feels after being picked by Dhoni, Rahane reacted, "I was really happy when CSK picked me. How they treat each and every individual. Before this I had heard from many players, it is really like a family. I know now. I have played under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) a lot of times in the Indian team, at CSK it was for the first time. I am really enjoying: the atmosphere is the same whether we win or lose."