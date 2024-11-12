Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar’s record, becomes youngest batter to…

In a thrilling ODI series finale, Rahmanullah Gurbaz propelled Afghanistan to a 5-wicket win against Bangladesh, clinching the series 2-1. At 22 years and 349 days, he became the second youngest to achieve eight ODI centuries, surpassing icons like Tendulkar and Kohli.

Updated12 Nov 2024, 08:08 AM IST
Rahmanullah Gurbaz went past Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in an elite ODI ranking.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz went past Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in an elite ODI ranking.

Afghanistan batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was on a roll on Monday as he helped his side claim a 5-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the 3rd and final ODI of the series at Sharjah. With the win, Afghanistan have secured a 2-1 series victory in the closely contested ODI series, and Gurbaz has earned a place on an elite list, surpassing even the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz becomes youngest player to…:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, at 22 years and 349 days, became the second youngest player to score eight ODI centuries, just behind South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock, who reached the milestone at 22 years and 312 days.

In achieving this, Gurbaz surpassed the records of several modern-day legends, including Sachin Tendulkar (22 years and 357 days), Virat Kohli (23 years and 27 days), and Pakistan’s Babar Azam (23 years and 280 days).

Additionally, Gurbaz now stands alongside Tendulkar and de Kock for the most centuries scored before the age of 23, with all three players having reached the landmark eight times before their 23rd birthdays.

Afghanistan script 5 wicket win against Bangladesh, win series:

Bangladesh had set a target of 245 in their quota 50 overs, which Afghanistan chased down comfortably, winning by 5 wickets and 10 balls to spare.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (101 off 120 balls) was the standout performer for Afghanistan. After Afghanistan found themselves struggling at 81 for 3, Gurbaz anchored the innings, turning what seemed like a daunting target into an achievable one. He found strong support in Azmatullah Omarzai (70 off 77 balls), who not only stabilized the innings but also applied pressure on the Bangladeshi bowlers. After Gurbaz’s dismissal, experienced all-rounder Mohammad Nabi (34 off 27 balls) took the reins, ensuring a smooth finish for Afghanistan.

This win continues Afghanistan's impressive recent form under captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, marking their third successive series win following victories against South Africa and Ireland.

First Published:12 Nov 2024, 08:08 AM IST
