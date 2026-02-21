Rahul Chahar splits ways with wife Ishani Johar before IPL 2026; CSK star says ‘I move forward, This is not an ending’

Adding to list of Indian cricketers divorcing their partners, Rahul Chahar announced his separation with wife Ishani Johar on Friday. Rahul, who is the cousin of Indian pacer Deepak Chahar, took to Instagram to announce the development, describing his last 15 months a lesson to learn how to be patient, resilient and gain personal strength.

Sharing a heartfelt note, acknowledging the challenges and growth he experienced during the process, Rahul put an end to a chapter and expressed hope for the future. “To Whom It May Concern. I entered marriage at a young age. Before I fully understood myself. my worth, or the life I truly wanted to build,” Rahul started in an Instagram post.

"What followed were years of lessons I never expected, and the last fifteen months spent navigating courtrooms, learning patience, resilience, and the strength that some from in truth," he continued.

The 26-year-old tied the knot with Ishani on March 9, 2022 in Goa. Prior to that the couple dated for a few years after meeting through mutual friends. They got engaged in a private ceremony in 2019. Describing their end of marriage as a chapter that came with clarity and reflection, Rahul took the closure on a positive way, rather than anger or regret.

"Today, that chapter of my life formally comes to a close. After due legal process. the matter has been settled with my resolution that costed a lot, bringing finality to this phase of my life. I close this chapter not with anger or regret. but with clarity. Some relationships are not meant to last forever -- they are meant to awaken us. teach us, and transform us," the post added.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star reiterated about moving forward with greater wisdom and self-awareness and describe his divorce with Ishani as a release and beginning of something new. "I move forward wiser, more self-aware, and certain of the life I deserve to build. This is not an ending.

"It is a release. A reset. A promise that everything I create from here will stand on self-respect, peace. and better choices. I carry forward no bitterness -- only lessons, dignity, and the courage to begin again. Sincerely, Rahul Chahar," the leg-spinner concluded.

Rahul Chahar's IPL career and statistics Having made his India debut as a 20-year-old in 2019, Rahul went on to play six T20Is in his career so far. His only ODI appearance came in 2021 against Sri Lanka. In ODIs, Rahul took three wickets, while in T20Is, he scalped four.

Rahul made his IPL debut with now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017 before joining Mumbai Indians in 2019. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Rahul played for three seasons before shifting base to Punjab Kings in 2022. He played for the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise for three seasons. Ahead of IPL 2025, Rahul was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In the IPL auction last year, Rahul found a new home in CSK when the five-time champions roped him for 5.2 crore. In IPL, Rahul played 79 matches, and picked up 75 wickets at an economy of 7.72.

