Rahul Dravid's contract to end soon: Why BCCI will likely face an uphill task finding a new coach for Team India?
While coaching a strong team like India is a coveted position, the BCCI's task of finding a new coach for the Rohit Sharma-led squad will be challenging
Rahul Dravid's wonderful innings as the coach of the Indian cricket team are coming to an end as the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to call for applications for that post in the next few days. This was Rahul Dravid's second stint as the Team India coach, as his contract was extended after the ODI World Cup 2023 and will come to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. While coaching a strong team like India is a coveted position, the BCCI's task of finding a new coach for the Rohit Sharma-led squad will be challenging.