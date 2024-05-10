Rahul Dravid's wonderful innings as the coach of the Indian cricket team are coming to an end as the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is planning to call for applications for that post in the next few days. This was Rahul Dravid's second stint as the Team India coach, as his contract was extended after the ODI World Cup 2023 and will come to an end after the T20 World Cup 2024 in June. While coaching a strong team like India is a coveted position, the BCCI's task of finding a new coach for the Rohit Sharma-led squad will be challenging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per a report by Hindustan Times, BCCI's recent attempts at scouting for a new head coach didn't go that well, as reputed coaches are shying away from devoting ten months of the year to a national team. Moreover, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah clarified that the board is seeking a long-term contract.

"We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years," he said while speaking with select media on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The candidates vetted by the BCCI for the head coach role have similar feedback that an all-format coaching role for a national team is too demanding. The additional options provided by linking up with IPL franchises and other leagues around the world are making the national team's coaching role less lucrative.

What about Split Coaching? Team India is all set to face some of the biggest tournaments in the world in the next three years, which will run across all three formats of the game. So far, BCCI has displayed openness to the idea of split coaching to manage the workload, but Secretary Jay Shah doesn't seem very sure about the idea.

"There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of players who are all-format players. Ultimately, it is the Cricket Advisory Committee's (CAC) call. I have to implement what they decide," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Split Coaching will entail hiring multiple coaches for different formats of the game.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!