India head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that he will not be reapplying for the position when his tenure ends after the ongoing T-20 World Cup. Notably, the BCCI had recently opened applications for the next India head coach and secretary Jay Shah had stated that Rahul Dravid was free to apply if he wanted another chance at the top job.

While speaking to media ahead of the Men in Blue's first T20 World Cup 2024 match on June 5, Dravid said, “I love doing the job. I've really enjoyed coaching India and I think it's a truly special job to do. I enjoyed working with this team and it's a great bunch of boys to work with but yeah but just considering you know unfortunately the just the kind of schedules and where I find myself in the stage in my life I don't think I'll be able to reapply,"

"So yeah, obviously it'll be my last one but having said that it's no different for me to be very honest. From the first day I took the job, I always felt that every game was important and every game mattered and that will not change," the former Indian captain added.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach:

Dravid took over as India coach in 2021, with his contract due to expire after the 2023 ODI World Cup. However, shortly after the World Cup, the BCCI officially announced that Dravid had been given a short-term extension until the end of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

During his tenure as India head coach, the Men in Blue reached the final of the ICC World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup 2023. Team India also won the Asia Cup 2023 trophy under Dravid's watch, while they reached the semi-finals of the last T20 World Cup in 2022.

