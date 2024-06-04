Rahul Dravid confirms leaving India head coach role after T20 World Cup 2024: 'Don't think I'll be able to…'
India head coach Rahul Dravid has confirmed that he will not be reapplying for the position when his tenure ends after the ongoing T-20 World Cup. Notably, the BCCI had recently opened applications for the next India head coach and secretary Jay Shah had stated that Rahul Dravid was free to apply if he wanted another chance at the top job.