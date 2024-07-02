Team India won the T20 World Cup after a long and gruelling wait of some 17 years, beating South Africa by 7 runs in Barbados on Saturday. The T20 World Cup final was also the last match for Rahul Dravid as coach of the Indian cricket team. Dravid's tenure had come to an end after last year's ODI World Cup, but the BCCI had given him a short-term extension until the end of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

After the win in Barbados, Rahul Dravid sat down with the team in the dressing room in Barbados and delivered an emotional farewell speech.

"I am really short of words but all I want to say is thank you everyone for making me a part of what is an incredible memory. I think all you will remember these moments. We always say it's not about the runs, it's not about the wickets, you'll never remember your career. But you will remember moments like this."

“You know, I think the whole country is really, really proud of each and every one of you and what you have achieved and all of you should. I think there's so many sacrifices that each and every one of you make, see your families here today, enjoying it. So many of your families back home. Just think about all the sacrifices each and every one of them has made since the time we were kids, for you to be here in the dressing room today" Dravid added

Rahul Dravid thanks skipper Rohit Sharma:

Dravid also made a special mention of Rohit Sharma, thanking the Indian captain for calling him in November and asking him to continue as India's coach.

He said, “Just like to say Ro (Rohit Sharma) thank you very much for making that call in November and asking me to continue. I think it's been such a privilege and a pleasure to work with each and every one of you but also to Ro (Rohit) thanks for the time. I know as a captain and of course there's a lot of times we have the chat, we have to discuss, we have to agree, we have to disagree at times. But thank you so very much"

