Rahul Dravid delivers emotional farewell speech after T20 World Cup triumph, ‘Thank you Rohit for…’ | Watch
Rahul Dravid delivered an emotional farewell address to Team India after winning the T20 World Cup, expressing gratitude for the memories and sacrifices made by the players and their families.
Team India won the T20 World Cup after a long and gruelling wait of some 17 years, beating South Africa by 7 runs in Barbados on Saturday. The T20 World Cup final was also the last match for Rahul Dravid as coach of the Indian cricket team. Dravid's tenure had come to an end after last year's ODI World Cup, but the BCCI had given him a short-term extension until the end of the 2024 T20 World Cup.