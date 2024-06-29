Ahead of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup final, head coach Rahul Dravid explained why he does not endorse ‘Do it for Dravid’ campaign

As the nation awaits India's face-off against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final on Saturday, the match will be more memorable for team India coach Rahul Dravid, whose term will officially end today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As today's match against South Africa will remain a crucial event in Rahul Dravid's journey as team India's head coach, social media is fraught with posts on the campaign ‘Do it for Dravid’. If team India wins the match, the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 trophy will be a tribute to Rahul Dravid. However, the head coach has a different opinion on the ‘Do it for Dravid’ campaign. In a video released by Star Sports, Dravid explained that the campaign completely contrasts his personality.

In the video, he suggested that no one should do something for anybody else. Dravid expressed that the campaign is against his personality and his moral values and advocated the T20 World Cup victory of the team for themselves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“You know, I don't really believe in this 'Do it for somebody'. I love that quote about somebody asking somebody else, 'Why do you want to climb Mount Everest?' and he says, 'I want to climb Mount Everest because it's there'. I want to win this World Cup because it's there. It's not for anyone, it's not for anybody, it's just there to win," said Rahul Dravid in the video. Rahul Dravid's words in the ‘Do it for Dravid’ campaign reflect his humble and down-to-earth behaviour.

Rahul Dravid on his journey as team India coach BCCI recently shared a video of Rahul Dravid where he shares his memorable moments as Team India's head coach.

“An eventful coaching journey in the words of #TeamIndia Head Coach Rahul Dravid, who highlights the moments created beyond the cricketing field," wrote BCCI while sharing the video on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 Final As the ICC T20 World Cup match is set to begin in Barbados on Saturday, Rohit Sharma-led Team India arrived in the city. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of the team players arriving in the city. In the video, India talisman batter Virat Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid come out of their team bus in the Caribbean country.

"The big day is here! #TeamIndia have arrived in Barbados for the summit clash," BCCI wrote on x while sharing the video.

The Men in Blue will take on South Africa in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday. The Men in Blue will be aiming to end their drought for an ICC trophy since 2013's Champions Trophy and also win their first T20 World Cup since 2007's inaugural edition in South Africa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!