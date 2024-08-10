Rahul Dravid frontrunner to replace Kumar Sangakkara as Rajasthan Royals head coach: Report

Sangakkara is rumored to be leaving Rajasthan Royals to coach England's white-ball team, with Rahul Dravid possibly returning to the IPL franchise.

Updated10 Aug 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Rahul Dravid could reportedly replace Kumar Sangakkara as Rajasthan Royals head coach.
Rahul Dravid could reportedly replace Kumar Sangakkara as Rajasthan Royals head coach.(ICC- X)

Rajasthan Royals could be in for a major shake-up, with a new report from Cricbuzz suggesting that Kumar Sangakkara could soon leave his position as the franchise's Director of Cricket to take up a new role as England's white-ball coach. The good news for Indian fans, however, is that this vacancy could provide the perfect opportunity for Rahul Dravid to make a comeback with Rajasthan Royals. Notably, Dravid has previously played for RR in the IPL and also coached the side before taking up national duty in 2022.

According to Cricbuzz, Sangakkara is close to England Cricket managing director Rob Key and his stint with RR has seen him develop a close relationship with England white-ball captain Jos Buttler.

However, Sangakkara had seemingly dismissed the idea of becoming England's white-ball coach in an interaction with the media a few days earlier, stating that he was happy with his responsibilities at Rajasthan Royals. Sangakkara was quoted by English media as saying, “Well, I know my name has been mentioned for some reason, but there has not been any approach as such. I think the England white-ball job is an exciting prospect for anyone, but there are so many good candidates out there. I am very happy at the moment. The Rajasthan Royals experience has been very fulfilling and it has been a job I have really enjoyed over the last four years,”

 

The quest for the next English white ball coach had begun after the previous coach, Matthew Mott, stepped down from the role. Since then, ECB has handed the position on an interim basis to former English batsman Marcus Trescothick, but the quest for a permanent coach is said to be going in full swing.

Meanwhile, if the report does turn out to be true, this will be the first time that Rahul Dravid will be seen in the captain's chair after seeing India win the T20 World Cup under his tutelage.

 

First Published:10 Aug 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Rahul Dravid frontrunner to replace Kumar Sangakkara as Rajasthan Royals head coach: Report

