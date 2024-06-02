'Rahul Dravid has done well': Mohammed Kaif lauds India Head Coach over World Cup
Rahul Dravid's tenure as Indian Men's cricket team coach is ending after T20 World Cup 2024. Former player Mohammed Kaif praised Dravid's coaching, highlighting the team's success in the ODI World Cup. BCCI is exploring new coaching options like Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman.
Indian men's cricket team coach Rahul Dravid's reign will come to an end after the 2024 T20 World Cup. Though Dravid has helped the team perform admirably in many international tournaments, including reaching the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, the final of the 2023 World Test Championship and the semi-finals of the 2022 T-20 World Cup, the Men in Blue are yet to win a major event under his watch.