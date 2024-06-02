Rahul Dravid's tenure as Indian Men's cricket team coach is ending after T20 World Cup 2024. Former player Mohammed Kaif praised Dravid's coaching, highlighting the team's success in the ODI World Cup. BCCI is exploring new coaching options like Gautam Gambhir and VVS Laxman.

Indian men's cricket team coach Rahul Dravid's reign will come to an end after the 2024 T20 World Cup. Though Dravid has helped the team perform admirably in many international tournaments, including reaching the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, the final of the 2023 World Test Championship and the semi-finals of the 2022 T-20 World Cup, the Men in Blue are yet to win a major event under his watch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, former India batsman Mohammed Kaif has praised Dravid's tenure as India coach, given the Men in Blue's admirable performance at last year's ODI World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Talking about Dravid's tenure as India coach in an interaction with ANI, Kaif said, "This will be decided by BCCI, this is a very long process. Rahul Dravid did a good job. India reached the 2023 World Cup final, winning 10 consecutive matches and losing only one game. So Rahul has done well for India as a coach."

Notably, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had previously stated that Rahul Dravid was free to apply for the position of India's next coach. However, with the board reportedly looking at new options such as Gautam Gambhir, VVS Laxman and Stephen Fleming, Dravid is unlikely to throw his hat back into the ring.

Speaking about the Indian team in the current World Cup, Kaif stated that the match against Pakistan will decide the Men in Blue's momentum in the upcoming World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said, "The match between India and Pakistan is always big. The real competition is always between Pakistan's fast bowlers and India's top-order batters. Whenever we lost in the World Cup, be it losing to England last T20 WC or first to Pakistan in 2021 our top order Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were not able to give a good start. The match against Pakistan will decide India's momentum in the WC,"

