Rahul Dravid, R Ashwin among big Indian names at ETPL; Who else are involved in T20 franchise league's newest addition?

From being The Wall of Indian cricket to a two-time World Cup-winning Indian coach, former cricketer Rahul Dravid embarked on a new journey after he was announced as the owner of the Dublin Guardians - one of the six franchises in the inaugural European T20 Premier League (ETPL) - sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Launched in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association, ETPL becomes the first-ever franchise T20 league in Europe, featuring teams from Dublin, Belfast (both in Ireland), Edinburgh, Glasgow (both in Scotland), Rotterdam and Amsterdam (both in the Netherlands).

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Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan voices for MS Dhoni's inclusion in ETPL

With associate nations showcasing their talent at the top level (Italy's T20 World Cup qualification, for example), the ETPL will aim to expand across new markets as the sport’s popularity and participation continue to rise throughout the continent.

With international stars including Mitchell Marsh, Tim David, Mitchell Santner, Liam Livingstone, Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, and Heinrich Klaasen, among others, set to play in ETPL, it will create more opportunities for emerging players from Europe and other associate nations to compete and share the dressing room with some of the biggest names in world cricket.

Indian presence at inaugural ETPL Besides Dravid, there is a considerable Indian presence at ETPL. Tansha Batra of Gurugram-based Mugafi Group along with West Indies legend Chris Gayle are the co-owners of the Glasgow franchise. Pune-based Madhukar Shree joined the Rotterdam Franchise as a Managing Partner.

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Former Australian captain and a World Cup winner, Steve Waugh is one of the co-owners of the Amsterdam franchise. South African legend Jonty Rhodes joined as one of co-owners of Rotterdam Franchise.

When will ETPL 2026 start? The ETPL 2026 is scheduled to be played from 26 August to 20 September, with the games likely to be played in The Hague and Dublin in the inaugural edition. According to a BBC Sport report, the franchises are believed to have been sold for $15m over a 10-year period.

Also Read | IPL 2026: Rahul Dravid on why bowlers are struggling to keep up with T20 batting

The match dates and coaches of the teams are yet to be announced. While some of the big active cricketers have already signed for ETPL, the full squads are yet to be revealed.

ETPL’s franchise ownership structure & captains

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Team City Captain Head coach Owners Amsterdam Flames Amsterdam Mitchell Marsh TBA Steve Waugh, Jamie Dwyer, Tim Thomas Dublin Guardians Dublin Ravichandran Ashwin TBA Rahul Dravid Edinburgh Castle Rockers Edinburg Mitchell Santner TBA Nathan McCullum, Kyle Mills Glasgow Cosmic Glasgow TBA TBA Tansha Batra, Chris Gayle, Vipul Aggarwal Irish Wolves Belfast Glenn Maxwell TBA Rohan Lund, Glenn Maxwell Rotterdam Dockers Rotterdam Faf du Plessis TBA Jonty Rhodes, Faf du Plessis, Glashin and Samir Shah, Madhukar Shree (Managing Partner)

All you need to know about ETPL owners The ETPL is a joint venture between Cricket Ireland and Rules Global (Rules X) and is co-founded and co-owned by Cricket Ireland, Abhishek Bachchan (Indian film star), Saurav Banerjee (former Co-CEO of NDTV and Partner at Kalaari Capital), Priyanka Kaul (former CEO of Forbes), and Dhiraj Malhotra (former CEO of Delhi Capitals and former GM of BCCI) partners at Rules Global. The league is being developed in partnership with Cricket Ireland, Cricket Scotland, and the Royal Dutch Cricket Association.