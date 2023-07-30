comScore
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  Rahul Dravid responds to criticism over selection calls against West Indies, says ‘ Virat and Rohit sat out to…’
India head coach Rahul Dravid has responded to criticism over the selection decisions made in the second ODI against the West Indies. India suffered a humiliating six-wicket defeat at the hands of the Caribbean side at the Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid took lessons from the 2007 WC fiasco, netizens say as India lose by six wickets to West Indies

India were bowled out for 181 in just 40.1 overs, with most of the batsmen failing to make a mark, apart from openers Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan. In reply, West Indies managed to chase down the target with six wickets to spare despite a shaky start.

After the match, fans questioned the selection decisions made by the team management during the match, especially the omission of veteran players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Fans were also upset that players like Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel were not playing in their usual positions. Notably, this is the first time in the last 4 years that India have lost to West Indies in an ODI.

Rahul Dravid responds to criticism: 

Rahul Dravid while speaking to the press after the match said, "To give people chances, Virat and Rohit sat out. We have to take those risks, we might have to take those chances in situations like that looking at big events. We want to give them (young players) as many chances we possibly can."

Also Read: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma out of India's playing XI. Here's why

“We just felt that in a series like this with two, three matches to go for the Asia Cup, playing Virat and Rohit would not have given us too many answers." the Indian coach added. 

Dravid noted that this was the last chance to test some of the young players before the Asia Cup. He also said that many Indian players are injured and the team is hoping to have them fit before the Asia Cup or the World Cup, but they can't take any chances. The former India batsman noted that giving match time to the young players will help them prepare for the team and prepare for the "worst case scenario" in view of the injury concerns.

Updated: 30 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST
