Dravid noted that this was the last chance to test some of the young players before the Asia Cup. He also said that many Indian players are injured and the team is hoping to have them fit before the Asia Cup or the World Cup, but they can't take any chances. The former India batsman noted that giving match time to the young players will help them prepare for the team and prepare for the "worst case scenario" in view of the injury concerns.

