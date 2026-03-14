Rahul Dravid, Roger Binny and Mithali Raj set to receive BCCI Lifetime Achievement award

Former India captains Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj are set to receive Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award, along with former cricketer Roger Binny. All three of them will receive their respective awards during the Naman Awards in Delhi on Sunday (15 March).

Roger Binny was part of the Indian team that won the 1983 ODI World Cup, and was also part of the Indian team that won the World Championship of Cricket in 1985.

He initially switched to coaching after his retirement from international cricket, and guided the India Under-19 team to their maiden World Cup title in 2000.

Also Read | Former India captain Rahul Dravid to receive BCCI Lifetime Achievement award

Roger Binny's switch to administration Between 2012 and 2015, Binny was a national selector, and between 2019 and 2022, he was the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

Between October 2022 and September 2025, Roger Binny was the BCCI president, replacing Sourav Ganguly. In September 2025, Binny was replaced by Mithun Manhas as the new BCCI president.

Rahul Dravid, on the other hand, enjoyed a stellar international career, scoring more than 24,000 runs across Tests and ODIs. After his retirement, he switched to commentary roles before being named the head coach of the India A and India U-19 teams.

He led the India U-19 cricket team to the World Cup title in 2018, before taking over as head coach of the senior India men's team in 2021. Under his guidance, India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, and the Men in Blue went onto win the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Mithali Raj went onto become an influential figure in women's cricket. She was part of the India women's teams that reached the final of the 2005 and the 2017 ODI World Cups, both of which India however lost. She remains the only Indian captain, male or female, to lead India in two World Cup finals.

With 7805 runs from 232 matches, she currently holds the record for most runs in women's ODIs.

Other notable award winners Shubman Gill, who leads India in Tests and ODIs, will receive the Polly Umrigar award for the Best International Cricket (Men), whereas Smriti Mandhana will be honoured with the Best International Cricketer award for women.

Ayush Mhatre will be conferred with the Lala Amarnath Award for the best all-rounder in domestic cricket (Limited overs tournaments), whereas Harsh Dubey will receive the Best All-rounder Award in Ranji Trophy.