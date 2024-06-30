Rahul Dravid rubbishes ‘redemption’ claims after India's World Cup triumph: ‘There are many other players…’
Coach Rahul Dravid downplayed the redemption narrative after India's triumph at the finals of T20 World Cup on Saturdaycri, highlighting the joy of coaching the team and working towards success.
In a hard-fought contest, India beat South Africa by 7 runs on Saturday to win only their second T20 World Cup title. The World Cup title also comes at a time when India has lost the finals of two major tournaments, The World Test Championship and ODI World Cup, in the last year alone.