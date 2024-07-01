Rahul Dravid’s ‘masterstroke’: Axar Patel reveals strategic change that saved India in T20 World Cup 2024 final
India struggled in the T20 World Cup 2024 final until Rahul Dravid's ‘masterstroke’ changed the team strategy, eventually giving the Men in Blue a massive advantage.
In the T20 World Cup 2024 final, India’s batting innings did not get the ideal start. India lost captain Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in the 2nd over. Then, in the 5th over, it was Suryakumar Yadav. India were 34/3 in 4.3 overs. After that, it was Rahul Dravid who apparently came up with a “masterstroke" that not only settled India’s innings but gave it a necessary push.