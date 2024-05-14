New Team India Head Coach: BCCI close to finalising THIS legend as Rahul Dravid's replacement
Stephan Fleming, the former New Zealand captain, has held CSK's coach position since 2009, and the franchise won five IPL trophies under his guidance
Rahul Dravid's tenure as the coach of the Indian cricket team will end in June, and the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is already scouting for his replacements. Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be playing the T20 World Cup 2024 in June and, in all probability, will have a new coach after the marquee tournament. As per an Indian Express report, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming might succeed Rahul Dravid as the coach of the Indian cricket team.