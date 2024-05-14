Rahul Dravid's tenure as the coach of the Indian cricket team will end in June, and the Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is already scouting for his replacements. Rohit Sharma-led Team India will be playing the T20 World Cup 2024 in June and, in all probability, will have a new coach after the marquee tournament. As per an Indian Express report, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming might succeed Rahul Dravid as the coach of the Indian cricket team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Why BCCI will likely face an uphill task finding a new coach for Team India? Stephan Fleming, the former New Zealand captain, has held CSK's coach position since 2009, and the franchise won five IPL trophies under his guidance. The Indian Express mentioned some highly placed sources claiming that Stephan Fleming was seen as a suitable candidate after Rahul Dravid's contract ended.

However, it's not a straightforward decision for Stephan Fleming. The idea of coaching the Indian cricket team, especially at a time when coaches are avoiding national teams due to the intense workload, might pose a challenge. It remains to be seen if he would be willing to take on this responsibility.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that the cricket administration is looking for a new coach with a long-term engagement, at least three years. While the board is open to the idea of split coaching, he personally wants one head coach for all three formats of the game.

"There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of players who are all-format players. Ultimately, it is the Cricket Advisory Committee's (CAC) call. I have to implement what they decide," Jay Shah said while speaking to select media houses.

India hasn't had a foreign coach since Duncan Fletcher left in 2014, and according to reports, the BCCI has no problem considering an overseas candidate for the role.

Why Stephan Fleming? Stephan Fleming is the longest-serving coach in the IPL and is well-known for extracting the best out of the players. His understanding of the game and out-of-the-box methods help players approach the game with a fresh perspective. India's internal cricket circle admires Stephan Fleming, and he is well-known for his leadership programme, which cultivated India's future captains.

