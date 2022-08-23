Rahul Dravid did not go on the Zimbabwe tour with Team India where Team India won the ODI series 3-0 under the leadership of KL Rahul
Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid has tested Covid-19 and is likely to miss the Asia Cup tournament which will be held in Dubai. “Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for COVID-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022," according to a statement issued by Honorary Secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah.
“Mr. Dravid is under the supervision of the BCCI Medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative COVID-19 report. The rest of the team will assemble in UAE on 23rd August, 2022," the statement further read.
It is likely that VVS Laxman may travel with Team India in absence of Rahul Dravid according to the BCCI sources, however, this has not been officially announced by BCCI.
Rahul Dravid did not go on the Zimbabwe tour with Team India where Team India won the ODI series 3-0 under the leadership of KL Rahul. Rahul Dravid was rested from this tour. In his absence, VVL Laxman went on a tour of Zimbabwe in the role of head coach.
It is understood that for the time being, assistant coach Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge of the team but a call on whether NCA head VVS Laxman will join the team in Dubai will be taken later on Tuesday.
"We haven't taken a call on whether VVS will be going to Dubai from Harare or not. A call will be taken accordingly and if required, he will join. Till then Paras Mhambrey will be in-charge. All other members are fit and left for UAE early in the day," he also confirmed.
While majority of the members of the team left from Mumbai on Tuesday morning, vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and reserve player Axar Patel will travel from Harare, having finished their Zimbabwe assignment.
The squad, led by Rohit Sharma, are due to assemble in the UAE on Tuesday for the six-nation tournament which also serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in October.