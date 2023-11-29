The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed an extension to Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, ESPNcricinfo reported. Dravid had a two-year term that concluded recently with the ODI World Cup . The legendary Indian cricketer took over from Ravi Shastri after the 2021 T20 World Cup.

In addition to the head coach role, continuity in the coaching staff is also expected. Vikram Rathour, Paras Mhambrey, and T Dilip, who have been integral to the team's coaching since 2021, are likely to continue in their respective roles as batting, bowling, and fielding coaches, as per the publication. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

Dravid's potential continuation as a coach comes at a pivotal time for Indian cricket. If he accepts, his immediate focus will be the upcoming South Africa tour, commencing December 10. This tour includes T20Is, ODIs, and two Test matches in Centurion and Cape Town. Following this, India will face England in a five-match Test series and participate in the T20 World Cup in June.

“The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has had discussions with Dravid during last week. Obviously, the fine prints of the new contract are yet to be worked out," a senior BCCI office-bearer earlier told PTI on conditions of anonymity. “But BCCI wants Dravid to go to South Africa with the Test team."

“The contract will be worked out but the Test series is important and even if he doesn't go for the T20I series in SA, he can join (the team) from the ODIs," the source added.

Speculations about Dravid's extension

It was earlier speculated that Rahul Dravid could be replaced by one of his former teammates, VVS Laxman. Laxman is presently in charge of India’s T20 team which is playing against Australia in a 5-match series at home.

(With PTI inputs)

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.