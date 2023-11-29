Rahul Dravid to continue as Team India coach; BCCI proposes extension: Report
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed an extension to Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, ESPNcricinfo reported. Dravid had a two-year term that concluded recently with the ODI World Cup. The legendary Indian cricketer took over from Ravi Shastri after the 2021 T20 World Cup.